Postal worker accused of stealing greeting cards out of the mail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Did you send a greeting card in Cobb County that never made it to its destination?

Cobb police and investigators with the U.S. Postal Service say Isis Hinson, 26, stole mail, specifically greeting cards between Oct. 2 and Dec. 11.

They say Hinson, a USPS employee assigned to the Marietta East Cobb Station, was going through the cards looking for cash and gift cards.

She found gift cards in some of them and began using them.

Police say they started investigating at the end of October when a letter carrier reported several opened greeting cards from a cluster box in Acworth.

Investigators say Hinson lived in the area near the box.

On Wednesday, investigators met with her, recovered more stolen mail and accepted her resignation.

Warrants have been taken out against Hinson for theft by taking and possession of stolen mail. She is not currently in custody.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft should call the USPS Office of Inspector General at 888-877-7644.

