0 Hazing scandal rocks local HS; Several cheerleaders kicked off squad

ROSWELL, Ga. - Several members of the Centennial High School cheer program have been removed because of a hazing scandal.

According to a letter from Principal Anthony Newbold, the alleged hazing incident happened at the home of one of the cheerleaders.

“While it was not an event that was directly organized as part of our cheer program, it was an event designed by and for our varsity competition and sideline cheerleaders,” Newbold said in a letter to parents. “At that event, several acts of hazing were committed, all of varying degree.”

Newbold said he understands that removing girls from the team will be difficult, but hazing cannot be tolerated.

“I do not think these athletes acted with intent to harm, but intent is irrelevant with hazing,” he said.

Newbold finished the letter by saying he’d be happy to meet with parents or students on an individual or joint basis.

