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Teen arrested on charges connected to deadly 404 day shooting, bonded out

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Kaine Burnette
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kaine Burnette, 17,bonded out of the Fulton County Jail Aug. 3 on charges related to the April 4 killing at Piedmont Park. 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was hanging out with friends in Piedmont Park before she was shot and died at the scene.

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Previously, Channel 2 Action News reported that APD was looking for three people in connection with the shooting. Burnette turned himself in on July 31.

On the night of April 4, around 9 p.m., Atlanta police say a group of young people got into a fight. Shots rang out. One struck Robinson and another struck a 15-year-old, who survived.

The shooting happed about an hour after the 404 Festival ended in another area of Piedmont Park.

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