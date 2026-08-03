Teen arrested on charges connected to deadly 404 day shooting, bonded out

Kaine Burnette, 17,bonded out of the Fulton County Jail Aug. 3 on charges related to the April 4 killing at Piedmont Park. 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was hanging out with friends in Piedmont Park before she was shot and died at the scene.
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Previously, Channel 2 Action News reported that APD was looking for three people in connection with the shooting. Burnette turned himself in on July 31.
On the night of April 4, around 9 p.m., Atlanta police say a group of young people got into a fight. Shots rang out. One struck Robinson and another struck a 15-year-old, who survived.
The shooting happed about an hour after the 404 Festival ended in another area of Piedmont Park.
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