Community wants Piedmont Park shooting solved before more major events

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people were inside Piedmont Park when multiple gunshots rang out, and police are asking for help to identify three people caught on camera.

Officers have released photos of three persons of interest and are hoping that someone will recognize them and contact them.

Investigators believe that these people have information that the people in the photos have information in the shooting that killed 16-year-old Tianah Robinson.

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Atlanta-based influencer Atiyya Nadirah told Channel 2’s Cory James that she was a few feet away from the gunfire.

“It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it,” she said. “I feel so deeply for the family because, like I said, I have a 16-year-old girl.”

Local community leader Reverend Darryl Winston hopes that tips will come in from these new images.

In the meantime, he plans to unveil a 10-point violence prevention peace plan. He says Georgia State University, Emory University and Grady Memorial Hospital are among several organizations participating in this initiative.

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“It’s aspects for the business sector. There’s a portion for arts and entertainment,” he explained. “It’s comprehensive, and it will be heavily driven by the youth, and the youth themselves are pledging to support it."

Nadirah is in support of the collaborative effort.

“I definitely think it will be helpful,” she said. “I think any steps towards getting rid of gun violence will be helpful, and I think it’s only one corner because youth are not the only ones who have access to guns."

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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