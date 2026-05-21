Police increase reward to $25,000 in Piedmont Park shooting that killed teenage girl

ATLANTA — Atlanta police increased a reward from $15,000 to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of whoever killed a teenage girl after the 404 Festival in Piedmont Park.

Tianah Robinson, 16, was hanging out with friends in Piedmont Park on the night of April 4.

Around 9 p.m., police say a group of young people got into a confrontation.

Shots rang out. One stuck Robinson, who died at the scene. Another struck a 15-year-old, who survived.

At a news conference announcing the increased reward, members of the victim’s family made an emotional appeal for the public’s help to catch the killer.

“Please, we can’t let this murder go away as another case. We must solve this case, not just for my family, but the whole city,” said father Terrell Robinson.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan reports police released a picture of a fourth person of interest. They also released new park security camera video showing other persons of interest, walking around, one of them holding a gun.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the young men in the video.

“We can’t sleep. My eldest daughter just graduated, and she didn’t want to walk the stage because her sister wasn’t there. We are just asking for someone to speak out,” said victim’s mother Tanesha Watkins.

The shooting happed about an hour after the 404 Festival ended in another area of Piedmont Park. It sparked some chaos and prompted park visitors to run.

Following the shooting, city officials are raising questions about safety in the park , and event permitting.

The family said they hope an arrest will ease some of their overwhelming grief.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about her. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. This is the worst pain I have ever felt in my life,” said the victim’s cousin, Nia Parham.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (404) 577-8477.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group