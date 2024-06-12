Police arrest GA inmate who escaped from prison work detail

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Spalding County arrested an inmate who escaped from a prison detail.

McDonough police received a call Monday morning about the escaped inmate, Brandon Jordan.

A few minutes later, dispatch gave a description of Jordan and said a witness saw him get into a black Cadillac and head northbound on Highway 19 toward Henry County.

A witness gave deputies the tag number of the Cadillac.

The tag number was checked through FLOCK cameras and the Cadillac was spotted near Highway 20 West.

A McDonough police officer caught up with the Cadillac and made a felony traffic stop.

Other officers arrived and assisted in arresting Jordan without incident.

