Police arrest GA inmate who escaped from prison work detail

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Spalding County arrested an inmate who escaped from a prison detail.
McDonough police received a call Monday morning about the escaped inmate, Brandon Jordan.
A few minutes later, dispatch gave a description of Jordan and said a witness saw him get into a black Cadillac and head northbound on Highway 19 toward Henry County.
A witness gave deputies the tag number of the Cadillac.
The tag number was checked through FLOCK cameras and the Cadillac was spotted near Highway 20 West.
A McDonough police officer caught up with the Cadillac and made a felony traffic stop.
Other officers arrived and assisted in arresting Jordan without incident.
