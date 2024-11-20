City of Griffin to line streets as beloved lineman laid to rest

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Beloved City of Griffin lineman Eric Weems died on the job last week after an “equipment malfunction.”

On Thursday, Weems will be laid to rest. But as his body is taken to the church for his funeral service, the community will line the streets to pay their respects.

Weems’ funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Griffin First Assembly on W. McIntosh Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The procession will start in front of the Southern Crescent Technical College Film School on North Expressway at 10 a.m. They’ll continue on Hwy. 92 with a linemen tribute before they arrive at the church.

City officials are encouraging people to gather anywhere it is safe along that path to show their support.

Back in October 2020, the City of Griffin posted a video on social media of Weems sharing why he loves being a lineman in his own words.

“I really do love my job. I get to go out and do what I love,” Weems told a cameraperson. “And to be able to help others...you can’t beat it.”

TRENDING STORIES:

All city offices are being closed on Thursday as a day of bereavement. Garbage pickup normally scheduled for Thursday is also being moved to Friday.

The City of Griffin has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support Weems’ children and grandchildren.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group