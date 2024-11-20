TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash shuts down I-285 SB at Camp Creek Parkway

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 285 are closed at Camp Creek Parkway in East Point after a crash Wednesday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported on the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Shields learned that multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. It’s unclear how long the lanes will stay closed.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn if there are any injuries.

For now, if you’re heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Triple Team Traffic says to use I-75/85/sb to I-85/sb as an alternate route.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group