‘You could’ve killed my child’: Dashcam video shows officer hit man with her cruiser

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Police Department is responding to concerns over a controversial arrest.

In an officer’s dash cam video, you can see a suspect get Tased and then hit by a police cruiser.

The suspect survived and the arresting officer was suspended for two days.

Channel’s Tyisha Fernandes sits down with the man’s mother as she watches video of what unfolded that night, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man barricades himself inside Cobb County apartment after shots fired. Now a SWAT team is on the scene.

©2024 Cox Media Group