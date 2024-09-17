‘You could’ve killed my child’: Dashcam video shows officer hit man with her cruiser

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Police Department is responding to concerns over a controversial arrest.
In an officer’s dash cam video, you can see a suspect get Tased and then hit by a police cruiser.
The suspect survived and the arresting officer was suspended for two days.
Channel’s Tyisha Fernandes sits down with the man’s mother as she watches video of what unfolded that night, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Couple found dead inside burned-out DeKalb County home had been shot
- Julie Chrisley resentencing: This is how much prison time prosecutors are asking for
- NIL in Georgia: Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing state schools to pay athletes
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group