NIL in Georgia: Gov. Kemp signs executive order allowing state schools to pay athletes

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday that allows state schools to directly compensate athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities.

Kemp’s executive order comes in the middle of a legal battle between the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) and several athletic conferences over the issue of players getting paid.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Student-athletes in the State of Georgia should compete on a level playing field and not forgo compensation available to student-athletes in other states while the Settlement is pending,” Kemp wrote in his executive order.

The executive order does not allow state funds to be used as payments for the players and their NIL deals. Money may come from private donations or funds raised by the schools.

Kemp previously signed a bill in 2021 that would allow student athletes to make money off their image. The Georgia High School Association later approved NIL deals for high school athletes in 2023 with certain conditions.

Read the executive order below.

RELATED STORIES

Former UGA running back visits White House to talk about NIL, future of college athletes

©2024 Cox Media Group