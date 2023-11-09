Former UGA running back visits White House to talk about NIL, health of college athletes

WASHINGTON — A former University of Georgia running back visited the White House on Wednesday to talk about the future of college athletics.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein spoke with Keith Marshall, who was invited to speak with President Joe Biden and his administration. Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, former Stanford and NFL quarterback Andrew Luck and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark were also among former athletes on the panel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The roundtable focused on issues related to the rights of college athletes from name, image and likeness to revenue sharing. They also spoke about safety standards and the ability for the college athletes to have a seat at the table when discussing future standards and best practices.

Marshall is the CEO and co-founder of The Players’ Lounge. The company partners with current and former college athletes to create content and take advantage of one’s NIL.

“I think he was really trying to get a feeling for how people who have been through college athletics, what are the things we should be pushing for in relation to obviously NIL,” Marshall told Klein.

“But a large part of the conversation was really about the health of student-athletes while on they are on campus and long after their days are done. What can we be doing collectively and what can the administration do to push those conversations forward?”

TRENDING STORIES:

Marshall said when he was first asked to be on the panel a month ago, he thought it was a scam and didn’t think he would be asked to offer perspective to the President of the United States.

Marshall added he thought the conversation was very productive and he’s looking forward to see what comes of it down the road.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Next year’s Atlanta Open will be the final one. Here’s why Next year will be the final Atlanta Open, according to the Association of Tennis Professionals.

©2023 Cox Media Group