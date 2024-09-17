Couple found dead inside burned-out DeKalb County home had been shot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a couple found dead inside a burned-out home last week had been shot.

The fire happened last Monday along Cohassett Lane in DeKalb County.

The victims have been identified as Brittany Hall, 28, and Derris Woods, 35, both of Decatur.

Family members said the couple were boyfriend and girlfriend. It is unclear when the couple was shot.

A witness told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden at the time that he heard a loud explosion before seeing huge flames.

“We run outside and we just see the house engulfed in flames,” Tafari Stevenson-Howard said.

Joan McDill, Woods’ aunt, said her nephew’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for her family because a year ago her family buried Woods’ brother after he died unexpectedly.

“He’s a good kid. He’s a father. He has daughters,” McDill said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

