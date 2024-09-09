Man and woman killed in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman died in a house fire early Monday on Cohassett Lane in DeKalb County.
A witness told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that he heard a loud explosion before seeing huge flames.
Tafari Stevenson-Howard said he and his friend were watching a movie when they heard the loud explosion.
At first, he thought a tree had fallen onto his neighbor’s house.
“We run outside and we just see the house engulfed in flames,” Stevenson-Howard said.
He said they called 911, but within minutes the flames were out of control.
By 1:40 a.m. on Monday, DeKalb County firefighters were in an all-out battle.
“Once we extinguished the fire, we found that the house was structurally unsafe for us to be in due to a partial collapse of the structure,” DeKalb County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Capt Jaeson Daniels said.
The aunt of Derris Woods, 35, said her nephew’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time for her family because a year ago her family buried Derris’ brother after he died unexpectedly.
