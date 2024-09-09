Overnight fire destroys DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire destroyed a DeKalb County home overnight.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is live at the scene off Cohassett Lane where the home partially collapse.
DeKalb County firefighters responded to a house in Panthersville area around 1:30 a.m. A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw a home engulfed in flames and firefighters working for more than half an hour to put out the fire.
Investigators on the scene told Gehlbach that no one was injured in the fire. Channel 2 Action News has contacted DeKalb Fire for more information.
