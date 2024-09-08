Sketches released of suspects accused of robbing Carrollton city contractor at gunpoint

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Police in Carrollton are investigating an armed robbery, and they’re hoping sketches of the suspects will lead to arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carrollton police said a city contractor was repairing signs along the Greenbelt section off Cedar Road on Tuesday when the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m.

“They flagged him down, then brandished a gun,” Carrollton police Lt. Blake Hitchcock said.

The victim called 911 to report the young teens took off with his side-by-side utility vehicle and his wallet. Both items were ditched less than 500 feet away with the wallet missing its cash.

Investigators said during the encounter, the victim was punched in the eye. Hitchcock said the victim is doing OK.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist Kelly Lawson drew sketches of the suspects based on the victim’s description.

The suspects are between 12 and 14 years old.

If you recognize their faces or have any information regarding the incident, contact Det. Wilson at 770-834-4451 or via email.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Illegal dumping caught on camera outside DeKalb restaurant

©2024 Cox Media Group