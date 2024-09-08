Atlanta Falcons honor Apalachee shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence

ATLANTA — Just days after four lives were lost in a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, the Atlanta Falcons are coming together to show their support for the community.

As the players took the field to do their gameday warmups, their gear looked a little different.

The football players are wearing an ‘Apalachee Wildcats’ t-shirt as a way to pay tribute to those impacted by the tragedy.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein was there as players made their way to the field.

The Falcons are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers today at 1 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before the game, the team will hold a moment of silence leading into the national anthem.

So much love being sent to that community that definitely needs it pic.twitter.com/6dXJInMrvj — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 8, 2024

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 14-year-old Apalachee High School student Colt Gray opened fire with an AR platform-style gun inside the school just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Four people were killed: math teachers 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

Nine others were shot and wounded, including curriculum specialist and coach David Phenix and students Melany Garcia and Taylor Jones. Some of those injured are still hospitalized while others have been released. Of those injured, Phenix was the only teacher; the other eight were students. All are expected to make a full recovery.

