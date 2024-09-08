WATCH: Illegal dumping caught on camera near DeKalb restaurant

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for illegal dumping near a DeKalb County restaurant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The illegal dumping occurred near the China Cafeteria on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Surveillance video captures the drivers and vehicles coming back and forth out of the area multiple times.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Georgia law, it is unlawful for any person to intentionally dump egregious litter unless authorized to do so by law or by a duly issued permit:

In or on any public highway, road, street, alley, or thoroughfare, including any portion of the right of way thereof, or on any other public lands except in containers or areas lawfully provided for such dumping;

In or on any fresh-water lake, river, canal, or stream or tidal or coastal water of the state; or

In or on any private property, unless prior consent of the owner has been given and unless such dumping will not adversely affect the public health and is not in violation of any other state law, rule, or regulation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the DeKalb County Police Department South Investigations Unit at 404-286-7990.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Falcons honor Apalachee shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence





©2024 Cox Media Group