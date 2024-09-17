Rich Homie Quan: Several roads to shut down for Atlanta rapper’s celebration of life service

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds are expected to gather Tuesday morning to remember one of Atlanta’s biggest hip-hop stars.

Rapper Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, died earlier this month after he was found unresponsive in his home.

A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. to World Changers Church International at 2500 Burdett Road. Fans who reserved tickets can attend a public viewing from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the doors close for the service.

There will be several road closures from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

South Fulton police said the following intersections will be closed along Old National Highway: Burdett Road, Pleasant Hill, Road Surrey Trail, Jerome Road, Jolly Road and Old Bill Cook Road.

The rapper’s death shocked the rap and hip-hop community not just in Atlanta but around the country.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, Corey Lamar got emotional as he talked about the impact his son made on hip-hop, especially Atlanta’s trap music scene.

“He was a trendsetter,” said his father, who worked as his son’s manager and business partner. “I used to tell him that it’s a difference in making songs and making hits; he made hits and I know that his music will live on forever.”

Corey Lamar said he was thankful to get a front-row seat to all of his son’s success, but he was most proud of his son maturing into a loving and caring father of five.

“We just had a conversation, and he told me, ‘Dad, you know, I’m getting this parenting thing down now,’” said Lamar as he fought back tears. “It’s crazy because this past summer, he had all of his with him for an extended period of time and he was so happy.”

