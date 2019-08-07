Man on scooter hit, killed in metro Atlanta in 4th scooter-related death

EAST POINT, Ga. - A man on a scooter was killed in East Point early Tuesday morning. The victim is the fourth person to die in a scooter-related accident in Atlanta.
Police told Channel 2's Tom Jones the man was riding the e-scooter around 6:30 a.m. at Semmes Street and Norman Berry Drive. He was hit by a truck and killed.
The victim, who has not been identified by police, is the second person to die after being hit by a scooter this month.
Amber Ford, 34, was riding an e-scooter last Thursday night on 14th Street near Crescent Avenue when she was struck by a car, which left the scene.
Last week, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered that no more permits would be issued for new scooters in the city.
We're working to learn more about the victim and getting reactions from neighbors, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}