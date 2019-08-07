Police searching Mall of Georgia after 'suspicious threats'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police are investigating suspicious threats made at the Mall of Georgia Wednesday.
There is currently a heavy police presence at the mall while officers investigate. Officers from multiple units are sweeping businesses.
Active Investigation: Suspicious Threats at Mall of Georgia. Multiple units from GCPD, GCFD, and GCSO are coordinating with mall management to address the situation. Officers are teaming up inside the mall and checking all the businesses. pic.twitter.com/RI2Ljaus5B— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 7, 2019
No suspects have been identified and there are no reports of anyone injured.
The mall is not closed, but police are asking people to avoid the area.
We're working to learn more about this developing situation for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
