Police searching Mall of Georgia after 'suspicious threats'

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police are investigating suspicious threats made at the Mall of Georgia Wednesday.

    There is currently a heavy police presence at the mall while officers investigate. Officers from multiple units are sweeping businesses.

    No suspects have been identified and there are no reports of anyone injured.

    The mall is not closed, but police are asking people to avoid the area.

