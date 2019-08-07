  • Police: Three shot, killed in DeKalb County before suspect shoots self

    By: Michael Seiden

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned three people were shot and killed in a DeKalb County neighborhood Tuesday night.

    Authorities are on the scene on Parkwest Lane in Stone Mountain where the victims were shot. The scene is about a mile from a DeKalb high school.

    DeKalb Police Department said the suspect who killed the three victims later shot and killed himself.

    When Channel 2's Michael Seiden arrived to the scene, he noticed a heavy police presence, first responders and family members filled with emotion.

    The identities of the suspect and victims, who police confirm were all adults, have not been released. 

    We're working to learn the relationship between the shooter and his victims for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.

