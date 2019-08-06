Atlanta apartments sprayed with bullets in 'targeted' attack, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say an apartment was sprayed with bullets early Tuesday morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned that police were called to the Hidden Village apartments on Landrum Drive in southwest Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
The person inside the apartments told police that someone shot multiple times inside of his unit, and then he heard people outside leave.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police said the shooting appears to be targeted.
