  • Family searching for answers after woman shot by stray bullet in Buckhead

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A woman says she was hit by a bullet while walking down a busy road in Buckhead.

    It happened early Sunday morning and police say they want to catch the shooter.

    Family members told Channel 2's Matt Johnson that the 35-year-old mother has a broken collarbone after being shot in the chest.

    "She said, ‘Mom, I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. I don't understand what happened,'" her mother said.

    TONIGHT AT 11: The family's push to find the orange mustang that police want to track down.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories