Woman shot, killed during argument outside Magic City parking lot

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A woman is dead after police say another woman shot her multiple times near a busy club in southwest Atlanta.

    Police tell Channel 2 Action News the two women were in a car together near Magic City and got into an argument when one of them shot at the other.

    The victim got out of the car and ran to the club's parking lot where she collapsed and died. 

    We're working to learn more about the victim and if the other woman will face any charges, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

