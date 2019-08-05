Police visited home 15 minutes before woman was shot, killed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and shooting an officer has not been caught days after the violent incident.
Otis Walker has been on the run since police said he shot and killed Aleka Simmons in his home on Hodgdon Corner Cove on August 1.
Police said Officer Derek Nunn was also shot while responding to the shooting that killed Simmons. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.
Channel 2's Tom Jones learned officers were called to the home 15 minutes before the deadly shooting.
LIVE ON CHANNEL 2 AT 6: The victim's brother tells us why he thinks police didn't do enough to help his sister.
