0 Woman posted 'thankful for life' hours before she was murdered

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - As the manhunt for the suspect accused of shooting a police officer and killing his girlfriend continues, the murder victim’s best friend is speaking out.

Ashley Hill told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that she tried over and over to get Aleka Simmons to leave her relationship with Otis Walker.

“Nothing will ever come between us,” Hill said.

Police said Walker is accused of shooting Simmons in his home on Hodgdon Corner Cove early Thursday morning. Investigators said he also shot responding officer Derek Nunn.

“It’s been eating me up. She didn’t deserve that. She was a good person,” Hill said.

Hill said Simmons posted a photo on social media on Wednesday with the caption, “Thankful for life no matter how hard life may seem.”

A little more than 12 hours later, Simmons was dead.

According to Hill, Walker was abusive, and she repeatedly tried to get Simmons to leave the relationship.

“Just leave him. She was thinking about leaving him, but he kept reeling her back in,” Hill said.

Neighbor Tammy Gresham said it was Walker who wanted to leave Simmons. Gresham said it was Simmons who caused the chaos in their relationship.

“She was always fighting him in the middle of the street. I saw it,” Gresham said.

However, Hill insists it was Walker who abused Simmons.

Hill wants anyone who sees Walker or know where he is to call police.

“He deserves to be caught. No one deserves to die like this,” Hill said.

Police said the sheriff’s fugitive squad continues to actively search for Walker. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Walker’s arrest.

Nunn had surgery Thursday and is recovering in the hospital.

