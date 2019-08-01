Scooter rider hit, killed by car in midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of an e-scooter rider in midtown.
Police say Amber Ford, 34, was riding an e-scooter Saturday night on 14th Street near Crescent Avenue when she was struck by a car shortly before 10 p.m.
According to witnesses, the car was driven away from the scene.
Ford was taken to Grady Hospital, where she later died.
The fatality comes a week after activists took to the streets in support of safer measures for e-scooter riders.
It marks the third e-scooter death in the city of Atlanta. A man died when he was hit by a transit bus at the intersection of 15th and West Peachtree streets in July. Another man died while he was leaving the parking lot of the West Lake MARTA Station, when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV in May.
