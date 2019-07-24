0 Heads up Atlanta! Protest for e-scooter safety could impact your commute

ATLANTA - Dozens of activists are calling for better protection for e-scooter riders at a planned demonstration this afternoon.

The rally comes after a man riding an e-scooter died last week when he was run over by a transit bus. Police said it is unclear who was at fault at this time.

Organizers told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen people will stand shoulder to shoulder along West Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta with their scooters, bikes and skateboards calling for safer streets.

“If people are willing to pay for the scooters, then they should have the right to be safe," said resident Gerdyn Marks.

Protesters are forming a 'HUMAN BIKE LANE' along West Peachtree Street.

They're calling for more protective bike lanes throughout the city of Atlanta, following a recent scooter death.

Resident Meghan Turner said there should be stricter rules.

“I hate driving and having scooters on the road. I don’t think they should be allowed on the roads at all unless there is a lane for them," she said.

One man who uses scooters said it's too dangerous to ride one on the streets even though that's the law.

"I usually ride on the sidewalks I don’t follow the rules I guess, but I try to just be safe and ride on the sidewalks," said Edwin Rodney.

