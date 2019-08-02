Dramatic video shows moment officer was dragged onto I-285 during traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - New video shows the moment an officer was dragged onto I-285 during a traffic stop in DeKalb County Thursday.
Officers pulled over Derric Simpson, 35, on Ashford Dunwoody Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. They say Simpson was violating the hands-free law.
During the traffic stop, officers say Simpson put the car into drive. Office Nathan Daley, who was at the driver's side window of the car, reached in to try to stop him from driving away. As he did, Simpson took off, with Daley hanging partially out of the car.
The dramatic video shows Simpson driving onto I-285 as he attempts to sideswipe several cars to get Daley off his vehicle.
As he gets onto I-285 west, Simpson hits a white Ford van, knocking Daley to the ground. Daley is flung off into traffic as other officers continue to chase down Simpson. Moments later, Simpson was involved in a multi-car crash. He then jumped out of his car and ran. Officers chased after him and took him into custody moments later.
Daley was injured but has been treated and released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.
Simpson has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, trafficking ecstasy along with several others.
