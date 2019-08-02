Torrential rain causes road to washout in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Heavy rain washed out part of a road in Cobb County overnight.
Crews have been out all day Friday working to repair the roadway that collapsed on Randall Farm Road near Vinings Forest Way.
Homeowners who live in the neighborhood are being forced to detour around the washout.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan is LIVE at the scene as crew work to repair the mess, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
DEVELOPING: Torrential rainstorms overnight washed out road in metro Atlanta. How people who live nearby are being impacted. Live report at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/T2x8A28maI— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) August 2, 2019
