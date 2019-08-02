  • Torrential rain causes road to washout in Cobb County

    By: Tom Regan

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Heavy rain washed out part of a road in Cobb County overnight.

    Crews have been out all day Friday working to repair the roadway that collapsed on Randall Farm Road near Vinings Forest Way.

    Homeowners who live in the neighborhood are being forced to detour around the washout.

