NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned an officer was dragged by a driver trying to take off from a traffic stop, according to police.
Investigators said the officer pulled over a driver along Interstate 285 near Ashford Dunwoody Road when the driver took off and ended up dragging the officer along the interstate.
Officers said the fleeing car hit several vehicles before stopping near the Roswell Road exit.
DOT cameras in the area show several lanes of the interstate shut down and a large police presence at the scene.
Investigators said they have taken a person into custody. The officer has been taken to a nearby hospital.
