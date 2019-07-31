Video shows inmate streaming live from jail cell at Atlanta federal prison

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 viewer's tip about a federal prison lockdown led us to an inmate who was using a cellphone inside his prison cell for a Facebook Live.
Our investigative unit found the video still on the inmate’s Facebook page.
"We starting a GoFundMe fund for my cellie man. Look at him. He dried up. He hungry," the inmate could be seen saying on one of the videos.
It is illegal for inmates to have cellphones in prison. The session lasted more than 30 minutes.
The other thing investigators said he did with the phone, TONIGHT AT 6.
