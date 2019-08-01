  • DeKalb officer shot multiple times; Massive search underway for suspect

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There is a massive police presence in a DeKalb County neighborhood after authorities tell Channel 2 Action News that an officer was injured in a shooting.

    The scene is unfolding on Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for alerts on this breaking story]

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to a home in reference to a domestic shooting where they were ambushed. One of the officers was shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to recover. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to witnesses and police about what happened -- Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for LIVE

    Officers are now searching for the suspected shooter, identified as 27-year-old Otis Walker. 

    Video from the neighborhood shows police, fire and SWAT officers swarming the area.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories