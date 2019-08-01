DeKalb officer shot multiple times; Massive search underway for suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There is a massive police presence in a DeKalb County neighborhood after authorities tell Channel 2 Action News that an officer was injured in a shooting.
The scene is unfolding on Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for alerts on this breaking story]
Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to a home in reference to a domestic shooting where they were ambushed. One of the officers was shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to witnesses and police about what happened -- Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for LIVE
Officers are now searching for the suspected shooter, identified as 27-year-old Otis Walker.
SUSPECT WANTED IN SHOOTINGS— DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) August 1, 2019
DeKalb Police is searching for this suspect who is considered Armed and Dangerous. If you see him call 911. pic.twitter.com/OX1g4gro3W
Video from the neighborhood shows police, fire and SWAT officers swarming the area.
The GBI has responded to an officer involved shooting at the request of the DeKalb County Police Department. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/d41jen41ZE— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) August 1, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}