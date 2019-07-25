ATLANTA - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order prohibiting the issue of permits for e-scooters and other dockless mobility devices, the mayor's office said Thursday.
The order will not affect companies with existing permits.
Bottoms said in a statement that the decision comes in response to scooter-related deaths in the city. A man was killed last week after a bus collided with his scooter as he headed home from an Atlanta United game. Another man was killed in May when he was hit by a car outside a MARTA station.
Bottoms also announced a plan to introduce legislation next month to address the "long-term impacts" and strain and safety hazards scooters put on the city.
Channel 2's Craig Lucie received an exclusive preview of the plans, which include the mayor's office refusing new applications for scooter permits.
