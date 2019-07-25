Woman arrested in murder of pregnant mother killed trying to shield son from gunfire

ATHENS, Ga. - Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman in the murder of a pregnant mother in Athens earlier this week.
Kiresa Cooper was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the death of Auriel Callaway. More charges are expected.
Callaway was killed by a stray bullet during a fight at an Athens apartment complex on Monday night.
Police say as the argument got heated, both groups started firing shots. Callaway, an innocent bystander, grabbed her 4-year-old son and was trying to move him to safety when she was hit.
Callaway was 4 months pregnant.
“This reckless act of violence took the life of a young mother in her prime as well as her unborn child,” said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief of Police Cleveland Spruill. “Such senseless violence shall not be tolerated and all our investigative resources and tools were brought to bear to locate and apprehend the suspect.”
We have a reporter headed to Athens to learn more about the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}