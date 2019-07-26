Defense rests in murder trial of foster parents accused of killing 2-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The defense rested Friday in the trial of two foster parents accused of killing a 2-year-old in their care.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are accused of killing Laila Daniel in 2015. The Rosenbaums told police that Laila choked on a chicken bone.
Earlier this week, a medical examiner testified that Laila actually had signs of blunt force trauma and showed no signs of choking.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen has been covering the trial since it began earlier this month. On Friday, the defense only called one witness, Jennifer Rosenbaum's sister, to the stand.
Jury deliberations will begin soon.
