Couple finds camera hidden in bathroom at popular Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a camera was found inside a bathroom at a popular Buckhead restaurant.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the camera was discovered Wednesday by customers at Red Pepper Taquería on Piedmont Road. Investigators said they determined the camera was not powered on.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the camera was discovered Wednesday by customers at Red Pepper Taquería on Piedmont Road. Investigators said they determined the camera was not powered on.
Soooo let’s talk about how last night I went to meet a friend at @redpepperatl ... (3135 piedmont road) and inside the vent directly above the women’s bathroom stall was a hidden camera! Only God knows how long it’s been there.. or how many other establishments might have one as well.. 🥵 it’s sad that we have to make sure we check our surroundings even in private and personal spaces! For example the bathroom where we all let our guard down! We did bring the situation to the attention of management (who nonchalantly brushed it off as if the violation of paying customers isn’t important in their establishment) and it was also brought to the attention of the police (which we also know how that goes sometimes 🙄🙅🏾♀️) however I do feel obligated to make other women aware! Predators are EVERYWHERE. Please pay attention and share. 💗
Red Pepper Taquería confirmed the camera was found by a customer in one of two unisex restrooms. Management said the discovery was being taken seriously and is under investigation.
