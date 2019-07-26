SWAT called in to help serve warrant in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The SWAT Team has been called in to help serve a warrant at a Gwinnett County home.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Flat Run Drive in Bethlehem. Initially, they thought the man was armed.
Authorities said they haven’t seen the man “in quite some time,” so officers are actively searching the home and surrounding areas.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows a heavy police presence in the area.
We have a crew at the scene working to learn more information and following any new developments. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
