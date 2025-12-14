Major Arctic blast moving in Sunday

ATLANTA — Get ready: the coldest air of the season is coming in with a major polar front overnight.

Severe Weather Team 2’s Ashley Kramlich says winds will be gusting up to 30 mph throughout the day Sunday, allowing that Arctic air to quickly surge in.

The warmest temperatures Sunday will likely occur during the morning with temperatures dropping to near freezing by the afternoon.

Wind chills will likely be in the 20s starting Sunday afternoon

A cold weather advisory had been issued for most of North Georgia from 6 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday.

Wind chills will likely be in the teens overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Bring pets and plants inside, cover exposed pipes and make sure you are wearing multiple layers if you have to be outside.

Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group