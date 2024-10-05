East Point police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point are looking for a missing endangered woman.

Sirprena Clark, 50, was last seen on Friday at 8:22 p.m. at 3640 W. Potomac Drive in East Point.

Police say Clark has schizophrenia.

She was last seen wearing a black dress with flowers at the bottom of the dress, yellow hospital socks, and a surgical mask on her face.

She is five feet, five inches tall, weighs around 220 lbs., and has brown eyes and a gray afro.

If you have any information about her location, please call 911 or the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

