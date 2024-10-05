Man dead after shooting involving 16-year-old in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 41-year-old man has died after a shooting in the City of South Fulton on Friday.

The shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. at a home on Mancha Street, which is in a neighborhood off of Old National Highway.

A spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department confirmed that a 16-year-old was involved in the shooting, but the circumstances of what led up to it are unclear.

They also say it’s unclear if the teenager will face charges in the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died.

There is no word on what led up to the deadly shooting.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on scene working to get the latest information.

