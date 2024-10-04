Off-duty Atlanta police detective killed after breaking into Douglas County home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County homeowner told investigators that he was forced to shoot and kill an off-duty Atlanta police detective after the officer tried to break into his neighbor’s home on Friday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Captain Jon Mauney said that it was around 5 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of an attempted burglary at a home on Orkney Way in the St. Andrews Country Club neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

”A person attempted to gain entry into the residence (and) when he gained entrance, the homeowner produced a firearm in self-defense and shot the individual. We believe the burglar lived in the neighborhood,” Mauney said.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden is in the neighborhood and will have all the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 3:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3, including student with special needs, life flighted after Georgia school bus knocked on its side Police say a truck ran through the intersection and crashed into the bus, causing it to flip onto its side.

©2024 Cox Media Group