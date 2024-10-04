Massage therapist in Cobb County accused of taking video of his client while she was undressing

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A massage therapist in Cobb County is being accused of taking video of one of his clients while in the middle of her treatment.

Rashea Cook owns Hands of Therapy in Marietta and has been accused of propping up a cell phone to record a woman while she undressed, while he was giving her a massage and while she got dressed again afterward.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell confronted Cook about the allegations inside his business on Friday.

He told her that the allegations are false and he believes they came from a dissatisfied customer.

The warrant, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, details her claims and also says he admitted to recording her without her consent. But that’s another claim that he denies.

“Whatever she said, anybody can say anything,” Cook said. “I left out the room like I always do.”

Cook was arrested after the allegations were made and posted bail shortly after.

