Fulton County inmate being held in Cobb County killed after getting in fight at jail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fight between a pair of Fulton County inmates being held in the Cobb County Jail left one of them dead.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two of their inmates were involved in a “situation” and one of them killed the other. The names of those inmates have not been released.

Currently, 196 Fulton County inmates are being held in Cobb County, but that number has been as high as 228, the spokesperson confirmed.

The Fulton County Jail has long been plagued by issues of deterioration and overcrowding.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has been asking the Fulton County Commission to approve funding to build a new jail for months. One estimate to do that put a price tag of $1.7 billion on a new jail. Instead, the commissioners voted to approve $300 million to upgrade the jail.

A 2023 feasibility study found that the jail is “obsolete, overcrowded, deteriorated, and unsafe.”

Channel 2 Action News previously reported in 2023 that the jail has at various points lost power, had holes broken through walls by inmates, attacks on staff by inmates, suffered several incidents of inmate-on-inmate violence, and inmates in sheriff’s office custody die.

