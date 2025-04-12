CDC tells school district it can no longer help with lead problems after experts fired

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has denied the request to help manage unsafe lead levels in Milwaukee-Wisconsin Public Schools.

The agency told the school district that it can no longer help the health department there because their lead experts were fired last week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Before their firings, the CDC had been working with the Milwaukee Health Department for two months to address hazardous levels of lead in school buildings.

The Department of Health and Human Services said that it is planning to continue the work on lead poisoning prevention and surveillance.

The Milwaukee health department said it is committed to finding solutions to the problem.

©2025 Cox Media Group