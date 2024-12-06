SEC Championship Game: What fans need to know about tickets, bag policy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — It’s that time of year again as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday for the annual SEC Football Championship game.

The sold-out game will kick off at 4 p.m. LIVE on Channel 2.

Planning on attending Saturday’s heavyweight contest on the gridiron? There are some things you need to know to have the smoothest gameday experience you possibly can.

Here’s what to know if you’re attending the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TICKETS AND BAG POLICY

All tickets will be digital for the game. Fans should familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process here. Fans with tickets can utilize express entry by registering for facial authentication. Information on registration can be found here.

Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. ET for fans who arrive early.

Don’t get scammed! Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange here to purchase verified tickets.

Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot.

SECURITY AND BAG POLICY

For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry.

Fans will be required to pass through security screening for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center.

Pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles to be admitted into the stadium. Pom-poms or shakers with stick handles are prohibited for safety reasons.

CASH OR CREDIT?

By accepting only credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments, transactions take place faster and allows concessions and merchandise vendors to operate more efficiently for customers.

