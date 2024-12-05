Downtown businesses hoping for big cash-in from SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA — Businesses in metro Atlanta are expecting to make more money over the next few weeks because Atlanta is hosting some huge events and out-of-towners will be pouring in.

This weekend is the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the University of Georgia takes on Texas. It’s just one of several huge events scheduled for December and January.

Texas fans are expected to travel to Atlanta this weekend, bringing with them some money to put into our local economy.

“I love the games because the tailgates are down the street and across the street, so we get everybody from all over,” Bonita Smithers told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Smithers manages the Ten Bar and Grill right across the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

She said the restaurant just has a different vibe when the stadium has something going on.

“It’s one of the best days to work,” Smithers said.

The out-of-towners won’t just be eating and drinking at restaurants, they’ll also be staying at hotels, shopping in stores, and spending money in other places.

That’s why many businesses will have extended hours on Saturday.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia continues to grow as a top destination for travelers and he expects this weekend’s game and next weekend’s Celebration Bowl to add to the billions of dollars made when Atlanta hosts these huge events…

“Even when they have any concert or the games or the conventions, it brings more money,” Smithers said. “The checks, the money -- thank you. Birthday season.”

Calculating the amount of money spent in metro Atlanta during these events takes time. During last year’s events, $44 billion dollars were spent here.

