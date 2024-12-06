SEC Championship Game: Enjoy free family fun at SEC FanFare

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of Georgia and Texas fans will descend on Atlanta for the 2024 SEC Championship game.

There will be plenty of events to keep fans busy leading up to the game Saturday, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on Channel 2.

Channel 2 is your home for the 2024 SEC Championship. Our coverage starts with an all new SEC GameDay on 2 pregame special Saturday at 11 a.m. on Channel 2.

The Dr. Pepper SEC Fan Fare is back at the Georgia World Congress Center. The Fan Fare will feature interactive booths, activities and pep rallies.

The event is free and open to the public and runs Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s Fan Fare will begin with a new ESPN College Game Day broadcasting live from the GWCC from 9 a.m. to Noon. The celebrity guest picker will be “Dune” and “A Complete Unknown” star Timothee Chalamet.

Country music duo Day + Shay will perform a free concert from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

