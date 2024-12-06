Attending the SEC Championship on Saturday? Here’s what APD wants you to know

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be seeking another SEC Championship on Saturday when they take on the Texas Longhorns.

Thousands of Bulldogs and Longhorns fans will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium not just for the game, but also the fan activities around the stadium.

Because of this, the Atlanta Police Department wants to provide you with some with some tips to navigate the chaos with a comprehensive public safety strategy to ensure your safety as you move throughout the city.

Here are the basics:

Plan ahead for limited parking and heavier traffic . Several road closures will be in effect around the area, especially near the debate venues. Expect potential delays and allow extra time to reach your destination. Parking spaces will fill quickly.

. Several road closures will be in effect around the area, especially near the debate venues. Expect potential delays and allow extra time to reach your destination. Parking spaces will fill quickly. Use MARTA or a ride-share service to reduce traffic congestion and parking issues. This is especially recommended if you plan to drink alcohol.

to reduce traffic congestion and parking issues. This is especially recommended if you plan to drink alcohol. Follow the “Clean Car Campaign” : Don’t leave valuables such as guns, purses, bags, jewelry, or laptops in your vehicle. These items can attract criminals.

: Don’t leave valuables such as guns, purses, bags, jewelry, or laptops in your vehicle. These items can attract criminals. Never leave your vehicle running or your keys inside when the car is unoccupied.

when the car is unoccupied. Stay aware of your surroundings. If you notice anything suspicious, immediately report it by calling or texting 911.

APD plans to enhance their visibility through aerial efforts and other methods.

“By adhering to these guidelines and utilizing the enhanced public safety measures, you’ll help ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for yourself and others in the city,” APD officials said.

