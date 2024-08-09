Rockdale County woman reported missing found safe

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who family members said they hadn’t heard from since May has been found safe.

Deputies said Jennifer Marie Miller, aka Jennifer Wilson, 48, was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 5. The family member said they last spoke with her months earlier.

Miller’s last known address was in the Conyers/Rockdale County area.

Miller has been located and is safe. Deputies didn’t provide any more details.

